'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' is getting free DLC inspired by the Netflix series
CD Projekt Red will release its free next-gen update for the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt later this year, the studio announced today at its joint WitcherCon event with Netflix. What’s more, CDPR will release free DLC inspired by Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's books. What that downloadable content will look like, the developer didn’t say, but key art the studio shared mentions “extra items.” Take that as you will.www.engadget.com
Comments / 0