Ever wondered what happened to Record of Ragnarok and if season 2 would release? If your answer was yes, then then we have some good news for you. Season 2 of this show is already in the making – so without further ado, let’s dive in further! Record of Ragnarok Season 2 is anticipated by fans who are done with the first season of it. It may be a Japanese manga entertainment show, but the fans are spread all across the world.