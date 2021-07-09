Cancel
GM recalls 400K Chevy, GMC pickup trucks for exploding side airbags

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
DETROIT — General Motors announced it is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags in some models can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks, MLive.com reported.

The owners of these vehicles can have both side airbag modules replaced at dealerships, according to The Associated Press. The owners should be receiving notification from GM beginning Aug. 16, according to MLive.com.

Consumers will receive a second letter when parts are widely available, GM said.

About 9,000 vehicles were recalled last year because of the same defect, the AP reported.

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators stated that the airbag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. According to the documents, three different inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month. Two of the trucks were located in Texas and one was in Florida, the documents said.

No one was injured, as the trucks were unoccupied when they exploded, according to the AP.

According to GM, the defect was caused by moisture getting into the inflator during manufacturing, MLive reported. The moisture caused corrosion, the automobile manufacturer said.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

