State auditor’s office asks Madison Twp. to submit financial recovery plan by Sept. 10

MADISON TOWNSHIP ─ The financial condition of Madison Township needs to be improved immediately, according to Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber’s office. Nita Hendryx, chief project manager at the state auditor’s office, shared a three-year financial forecast with township trustees at a special meeting on Friday afternoon. The report includes numbers from actual financial statements from 2018 to 2020 and estimates for 2021 to 2023.