Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 79; cat reunited with family

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12N360_0asUqSxp00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll associated with the partial collapse last month of a 12-story condo building in Surfside has risen to 79, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday.

The grim recovery mission by crews at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium continued Friday afternoon and evening.

Update 7:38 p.m. EDT July 9: In a tweet, Miami-Dade Police identified four more victims: Benny Weisz, 31; Angela Velasquez, 60; Ilan Naibryf, 21; and Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during Friday evening’s news conference that 79 victims have been identified, and 51 of the deceased have been identified to family members.

Original report: Levine Cava said that 53 people have been identified and 51 of the dead have been identified to their families.

There have been 200 people accounted for, and 61 people still have not been accounted for, Levine Cava told reporters.

Levine Cava did say that a cat, named Binx, which belonged to a family on the ninth floor of the condominium, was found alive near the site and was reunited with its family.

Friday afternoon’s update, combined with the 14 people who were announced at a morning news conference, means that 15 bodies have been recovered in the past 24 hours.

Heavy machinery continued to scoop large piles of debris off the pile in Surfside as digging entered the third weekend at the site of the collapsed condominium.

So far, 47 people have been identified and their families have been notified. The number of missing stands at 62.

The mayor added that briefings about the recovery effort will be trimmed from twice a day to once daily, at 10 a.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Accident#Binx#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cats
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Widow of man missing in Miami collapse begs officials to stop talk of rebuilding, calling it ‘desecration’

It has been over 20 days since Brad Cohen and Gary Cohen lost their lives in the collapse of Champlain Tower South. While Gary’s body was recovered last Thursday, the police have only recovered Brad’s ring and car.Three weeks after the collapse, his wife Soriya Cohen has also lost hope of finding him alive, yet says she is deeply disturbed by talk of rebuilding new homes in the place where the 12-storey residential block stood.“I can’t imagine such a desecration,” Ms Cohen was quoted as saying by WLPG. “Imagine if that was your spouse, your parent or your grandparent...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Last survivor of Surfside reunited with rescuers three weeks after mother was confirmed as a victim

A teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of the Surfside, Florida condo collapse that killed his mother and scores of others has been reunited with his rescuers.Jonah Handler, 15, was saved from the rubble shortly after Champlain Towers South collapsed. The team of rescuers has since been working tirelessly to find survivors in the wake of the tragedy.Posting pictures of Jonah standing with two of the people who saved him, his father Neil Handler wrote on his GoFundMe page: “The first time we saw these nameless heroes was on the news reels as they were pulling my boy...
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Florida condo fell

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Recordings of 911 calls after an oceanfront Florida condominium building collapsed in the middle of the night show disbelief, panic and confusion as people tried to comprehend the disaster. "Oh my God! The whole building collapsed!” one caller said to a dispatcher at the...
Arizona StatePosted by
WGAU

Arizona firefighters rescue man, 2 daughters from floodwaters

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona man and his two young daughters were rescued by firefighters on Wednesday morning after they were caught in floodwaters, authorities said. A spokesperson for Golder Ranch Fire District told KGUN that its swift water rescue crew was sent to an area just west of Catalina at around 10 a.m. The man and two girls were rescued from the roof of their car after it was swept away in floodwaters, the television station reported.
WGAU

74-year-old Alabama woman in wheelchair drowns in backyard pool

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman who was found in her wheelchair at the bottom of a backyard pool at her home has died, authorities said. The 74-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, was found by a family member at around 9 a.m. CDT Monday in Mobile, AL.com reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

Woman at large after plowing car through hotel-turned-homeless shelter, 3 injured

(NEW YORK) — A woman is on the run from the police after driving a car through the lobby of a hotel-turned-homeless shelter in New York City. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Monday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx in New York City when police say a woman -- who may have been a resident of the homeless shelter -- drove a car straight through the front lobby of the Ramada by Wyndham on Gerard Avenue after an alleged ongoing dispute with the shelter, according to ABC News' New York City station WABC-TV.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WGAU

Searchers recover personal possessions from collapse rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — When the body of 4-year-old Emma Guara was pulled from the rubble of last month's Florida condominium collapse, she was wearing the silver necklace her mother recently gave her, the pendant shaped like half a heart and inscribed “Little Sis.”. When firefighters found her 11-year-old...
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Woman trapped in condo rubble pleaded with rescuers to save her

A Florida fire chief on Thursday said emergency workers heard the voice of a woman trapped in the rubble in the hours after last week’s horrific condo collapse – but they were unable to reach her. Miami-Dade County Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press conference that rescuers heard "audible...
Carnegie, PANBC News

Woman held captive since May rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies found in SUV that plunged 1,000ft over a Los Angeles cliff believed to be teenage couple who have been missing for a week

Two bodies recovered from the burned wreckage of an SUV are thought to be a teenage couple who have been missing for a week. The SUV plunged 1000-feet off a cliff into a ravine near Dawson Saddle Trail in the Los Angeles National Forest and the wreckage was found on Tuesday when a volunteer looking for missing couple Sophia Edwards and her boyfriend Ethan Manzano spotted it using a drone.
Sabine County, TXdailynewsandmore.com

Murder without a body; 16-years later the Ebarb family wants justice for Kenny

July 15 will mark 16-years since family members last saw or spoke to Kenny Dwayne Ebarb. Family members in Sabine County are still waiting for answers after the 2005 disappearance, and murder. Kenny was just two days shy of his 28th birthday. He was last seen near the 21000 block of Countryside Road, near FM 1960 in Humble, Texas. The date was July 15, 2005. A date that is etched heavy in the hearts of his children, parents, and extended family.
High Point, NCPosted by
WGAU

North Carolina dad charged in beating death of 6-year-old son

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina father is behind bars in connection with the beating death of his young son. According to WFMY and the High Point Enterprise, Devon J. Nelson, 30, of High Point, is facing first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges after his 6-year-old son was pronounced dead at an area hospital over the weekend. High Point police also charged Nelson’s girlfriend, Tamara D. Corbett, 24, with felony child abuse and accessory after the fact, the department said in a news release Tuesday.
RelationshipsPosted by
WGAU

Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

BANGKOK — (AP) — After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate. Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, hugged their 26-year-old son with tears in their eyes Sunday at a reunion organized by police in their hometown of Liaocheng in the eastern province of Shandong, according to a video recording released by police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy