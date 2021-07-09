Cancel
NYC ePrix: It’s time for Formula E’s annual visit to America

By Jonathan M. Gitlin
Ars Technica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula E, the electric car racing series, is back in Brooklyn this coming weekend. It's the series' first time back in North America since 2019, having skipped last year for obvious reasons. COVID-19 caused most of season six to take place on the concrete of Templehof in Berlin, but season seven saw some return to normality when it began back in February, now with the FIA (which is in charge of global motorsport) blessing it as an official world championship. Ahead of the New York ePrix double-header, Ars checked in with some of the teams and drivers to see how one of our favorite racing series has continued to evolve.

