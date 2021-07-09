Cancel
Belvidere, IL

Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana, Oxycodone, 2 firearms (1 stolen), and a vehicle were seized during a recent raid

By Rickie
rockfordscanner.com
 6 days ago

On Thursday, July 8th, 2021 the Belvidere/Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit arrested two Belvidere residents and one male from Elgin, Illinois on multiple drug and weapon offenses. The Metro Narcotics Unit was assisted by members of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Rockford office and Belvidere SWAT.

