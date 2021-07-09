Small Details In Vikings Only True Fans Noticed

In case you haven’t heard yet, “Yellowstone” is set to return later this year once the fall season sets in. While it isn’t the news that “Yellowstone” watchers wanted, the show’s enormous fan breathed a sigh of relief. The show producers left fans in the dark as to when the show will return for nearly a year. While the wait for a new season is going to be longer than first expected, we’re all excited to have a timeline in place. There isn’t an exact date for the season four premiere, but “Yellowstone” should be back once the leaves change into beautiful new colors. It is certainly an exciting time to be a “Yellowstone” fan and here at Outsider, we are huge fans of the modern western drama.