Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Small Details In Vikings Only True Fans Noticed

By Phil Archbold
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Screenwriter and producer Michael Hirst has made a career out of reimagining famous historical figures, both for the small screen and the big one. The Yorkshire native popped up on Hollywood's radar after penning the Cate Blanchett-led "Elizabeth," a critically acclaimed biopic that detailed the early years of Elizabeth I's reign. Blanchett reprised the role in Hirst's 2007 sequel "Elizabeth: The Golden Age," by which point the writer was hard at work on his first TV show, "The Tudors."

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fimmel
Person
Katheryn Winnick
Person
Yoko Ono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ils#If I Had A Heart#Creative Screenwriting#Brit#The Viking Ship Museum#Scandinavian Studies#Harvard#Swedish#Art Of The Title#Sbs#Mercians#Norse#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
Country
Denmark
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fourth of July Marathon Has Fans Noticing Small Details They Previously Missed

In case you haven’t heard yet, “Yellowstone” is set to return later this year once the fall season sets in. While it isn’t the news that “Yellowstone” watchers wanted, the show’s enormous fan breathed a sigh of relief. The show producers left fans in the dark as to when the show will return for nearly a year. While the wait for a new season is going to be longer than first expected, we’re all excited to have a timeline in place. There isn’t an exact date for the season four premiere, but “Yellowstone” should be back once the leaves change into beautiful new colors. It is certainly an exciting time to be a “Yellowstone” fan and here at Outsider, we are huge fans of the modern western drama.
MoviesTwinfinite

Only True Fans Can Ace this The Mummy Trivia Quiz

The Mummy movie franchise was one of the best action movie series we saw in the early late 90s and early 2000s, starring big names like Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. After the third (and weakest) entry in the trilogy, though, the franchise took a break before it got rebooted in 2017 with Tom Cruise in the leading role.
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

A ‘Shrek’ fan notices a heartbreaking detail in the animated film

‘Shrek’ Fan Spots Heartbreaking Detail in Animated Movie. A fan of the animated picture ‘Shrek’ notices a tragic detail. A Shrek fan turned to Twitter to explain the dark history of the three bears from the first film. The animated picture, which was released in 2001, is known for its fairy-tale premise and funny language.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Rick and Morty fans notice key detail in latest episodes that may point to big plot reveal coming soon

Rick and Morty fans have noticed a small detail in recent episodes that could suggest a big plot reveal is coming sometime soon.The hit sci-fi animation is currently midway through airing its fifth season, with Rick, Morty, Beth, Summer and Jerry involved in another run of high-concept interdimensional hijinks.However, viewers have spotted that one familiar fixture of previous Rick and Morty seasons has been missing: Rick’s portal gun. Rick uses the portal gun to travel through dimensions, deploying it in almost every episode of the series.However, the gadget has not appeared in any of the four episodes of season...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist him, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris A New Love Interest For Thomas?

The Bold and the Beautiful rumors indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be getting a new love interest. Thomas’ days of pining over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) seem to be ending. Despite the feelings he has for her, he knows deep down she’ll always love Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Netflix's Audible Details the Inspiring True Story of Amaree McKenstry-Hall

Netflix's Audible is the latest sports drama to captivate audiences. The documentary follows a deaf football player named Amaree McKenstry-Hall through his senior year at Maryland School For the Deaf. Born with full hearing, Amaree eventually became deaf after developing a severe case of meningitis at two or three years old, which lead to brain swelling. Though he has a cochlear implant, he reveals that he only uses it to listen to music, which helps keep him focused. In the documentary, we see the young athlete balance his athletic career and personal life, following the death of a close friend and former classmate, Teddy Webster.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Black Panther 2 plot details confirm Atlantis fan theory

The first plot details for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been revealed, and they seem to confirm an old fan theory. According to Production Weekly, the film will tell the “intertwined history” between Wakanda and the lost city of Atlantis and bring Namor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Dad

Shrek Fans Shocked and Horrified by Overlooked Detail

Sometimes you see a movie from your childhood when you’re older and it just hits differently. Or maybe you notice some small thing you missed the first time around. Both of those feelings are consuming fans of the original Shrek, as TikTok user pointed out an oft-missed detail that is both shocking and horrifying.
MoviesGamespot

Next Star Trek Movie Will Be Directed By WandaVision's Matt Shakman

The next Star Trek movie has a new director. As reported by Deadline, WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm the latest film in the long-running sci-fi series. Shakman directed all nine episodes of WandaVision, the acclaimed Marvel show which hit Disney+ earlier this year. His extensive TV credits also include episodes of The Boys, Succession, Game of Thrones, Fargo, Mad Men, Six Feet Under, and The Good Wife.
Beauty & FashionStarWars.com

New Star Wars x Enso Rings Are Made for Adventure

Stylish silicone rings designed with hardworking bounty hunters in mind? It’s not jewelry from a galaxy far, far away. These comfortable bands were made right here on our own planet! Enso Rings’ new Star Wars collection features six silicone rings emblazoned with your favorite characters in eye-catching designs. Aaron Dalley...
Moviesramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For Sci-Fi Drama THE COLONY

Saban Films and Lionsgate have released these official poster and trailer for sci-fi film THE COLONY. Directed by: Tim Fehlbaum (Apocalypse, Für Julian) Written by: Tim Fehlbaum, Mariko Minoguchi (Relativity, Karlstod) Starring: Nora Arnezeder (Army of the Dead, Angélique, Paris 36, Safe House, The Words), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Department Q: The...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Star Says There’s Been No Talk Of A Season 2

The rapid expansion of Disney Plus is set to see the streamer deliver over 100 original projects on an annual basis, with Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe positioned right at the forefront. There are currently a multitude of episodic shows set in a galaxy far, far away in various stages of production and development, but next out of the gate will be December’s The Book of Boba Fett.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 6: MCU Easter Eggs and Comics References

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The Trailer For The Sci-Fi Movie THE COLONY – Stars Nora Arnezeder, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Iain Glen, Sebastian Roché

Watch the brand-new trailer for THE COLONY. Cataclysmic conditions on Earth forced a mass exodus to a distant planet. Generations later, a manned mission hurtles back to assess living conditions on the desolate, mostly submerged world. The sole survivor of the expedition is attacked by a violent band of scavengers, themselves locked in battle with a far more sinister foe. Now, mankind’s very survival depends on the bravery and ingenuity of the lone astronaut.
TV Series/Film

What is the Multiverse? Five Must-See Alternate Timeline TV Episodes to Watch After ‘Loki’

Look, I get it — multiverse storytelling can be confusing. Marvel’s Loki streaming series is only the latest in a long line of stories that plays fast and loose with the idea of multiple or parallel timelines. Loki follows the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) after he gets involved with the Time Variance Authority, or the TVA, as they try to correct problems in individual timelines. This provides us a chance to see lots of variant Lokis (including our favorite chompy green boy) and opens up opportunities for a lot of zany storytelling that doesn’t necessarily have to impact the primary timeline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy