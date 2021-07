ROCK SPRINGS — The Interstate 80 westbound on and off ramps at the Baxter Interchange east of Rock Springs will be closed during the upcoming week for paving operations. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the ramps from July 7 through July 14. During that time, those traveling from the airport back to Rock Springs will have to detour to Baxter Road and then to the Rock Springs belt loop.