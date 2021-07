The NBA Finals are deadlocked at the moment with both the Suns and the Bucks securing two wins each. The odds shift back in the Suns favor because home court has truly ruled the series. Last game was very competitive but late in the contest, just when it seemed like the Suns had a bit of a cushion, the Bucks struck back and took advantage of turnovers. Chris Paul committed five turnovers and no Suns player could really get any consistent offense going besides Devin Booker who netted 42 points. Deandre Ayton stayed out of foul trouble, but didn’t help on the offensive end. The Bucks had a 40-point scorer of their own in Khris Middleton and besides scoring 26...