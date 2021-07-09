Time Capsule: “Our Great Fair” – The 1913 Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Daily Independent, Chippewa Falls, September 7, 1913. Soon the Northern Wisconsin State Fair will be held in this city. As there is no longer any question as to the success of the great exposition and as the crops in this section are the finest this year they have ever been, a great crowd can be looked for and our people who are engaged in caring for strangers should begin to think about the matter.