Cassville, MO

Dozens of neglected dogs ,cats, and goats rescued from Barry County home

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
KYTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry county deputies rescued abandoned several animals inside a home outside of Cassville. The rescue happened at a home off State highway 86. Timothy Rich was on a camping trip with his family when three dogs ran out in front of his car. Rich and his wife pulled over and tried to move the dogs away from the road. When they got a closer look, they noticed the animal’s fur was falling out and was covered in ticks and fleas.

www.ky3.com

