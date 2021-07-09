Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DNR issues five toxic beach warnings for July 9-15

By The Perry News
theperrynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.

theperrynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Bay Beach#Labor Day#The Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa Statetheperrynews.com

Iowa Project AWARE brings Raccoon’s sunken junk to mind

The 18th annual flotilla of Iowa Project AWARE (A Watershed Awareness River Expedition) arrived in Perry in the early afternoon Wednesday, landing at the Perry access to the North Raccoon River with canoes laden from a day spent cleaning trash out of the river. Iowa Project AWARE moves to a...
Clarksburg, WVmidfloridanewspapers.com

EPA orders Clarksburg to provide clean water amid lead cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency ordered officials in Clarksburg, West Virginia to provide a clean source of drinking water or filters to remove lead from tap water after elevated levels of the toxin were found. The EPA said conditions “may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to...
Iowa Statetheperrynews.com

Akipa to play at Hanging Rock Wednesday for Iowa Project AWARE

The 18th annual flotilla of Iowa Project AWARE (A Watershed Awareness River Expedition) will arrive in Perry Wednesday via the North Raccoon River after volunteers in canoes spend the day cleaning trash out of the river. The Iowa Project AWARE staff and vehicles are expected to arrive at the Perry...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Agriculturehot967.fm

Walz Asks USDA For Drought Assistance

In response to severe drought conditions across the state, Governor Tim Walz yesterday sent a letter to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack requesting assistance to aid Minnesota’s livestock producers by relieving the immediate impacts of drought on grazing land. Governor Walz wrote in support of an...
Posted by
Thomas Smith

Are Covid-19 Mask Mandates and Lockdowns Coming Back to the Bay Area?

Just when you thought it was safe to go out without a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area, something major changed in the state’s pattern of Covid-19 infections. That something is the Delta Variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus which currently accounts for an increasing proportion of cases in the United States.
Mason City, IAtheperrynews.com

Van Wall Equipment buys Brakke Implement in Mason City

Van Wall Equipment of Perry announced Wednesday its purchase of Mason City-based Brakke Implement in a deal that will extend the dealership’s products and services to north-central Iowa farmers in the Mason City, Clear Lake, Garner, Forest City and Britt areas. “The Van Wall folks have a statewide reputation for...
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

DNR Warning Boaters About Low Water Issues at Boat Launches

A Message from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The abnormally dry to drought conditions occurring across Minnesota are creating challenging conditions for people trying to get their boats into or out of the water at public boat launches, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. When water levels...
Dallas County, IAtheperrynews.com

Grain hauler overturns off Iowa Highway 44 Thursday at dawn

A semi-tractor trailer overturned Thursday morning near Iowa Highway 44 and County Road P58, spilling grain in the ditch. The mishap occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 23900 block of Indian Place. The truck driver sustained a laceration in the accident and was treated at the scene by Dallas County...
AgricultureDL-Online

Walz asks USDA to allow emergency grazing, haying on CRP land

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and most of the state's congressional delegation on Thursday, July 15, called on the head of the United States Department of Agriculture to let farmers graze or hay on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres in areas hit hardest by drought. In separate letters,...
Williams County, NDWilliston Daily Herald

USAF plans aerial mosquito treatment on Thursday

The U.S. Air Force Reserve is tentatively scheduled to conduct an aerial adulticide treatment for Williston Spray Blocks 1 – 14 on Thursday, July 15. The Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct aerial adulticide treatments for the cities of Ray and Grenora on Wednesday, July 14 with back-up dates of Thursday, July 15 or Friday, July 16.
Michigan Statewcmu.org

Michigan professor looks for environmental justice in federal PFAS guidance

A Michigan State University philosophy professor is on a federal committee charged with drafting guidance for doctors about a group of chemicals called PFAS. Kevin Elliott, who holds an array of positions at MSU, acknowledged that philosophy is not the first discipline that comes to mind for most people when thinking about who should be guiding policy around per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been linked to cancer and developmental problems.
Agriculturecrowrivermedia.com

Gov. Walz requests USDA help during drought

(The Center Square) – Due to a severe statewide drought, Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack, requesting assistance to aid Minnesota’s livestock producers by relieving the immediate impacts of drought on grazing land. “Agriculture is the past, present, and future of...
AgricultureAG Week

Soil erosion a concern as 2021 drought stretches on

(This is the first in a series of stories written about how soil conservation districts in the region view the drought of 2021. This installment was written and edited by the Mitchell Republic.) Angela Ehlers has seen how bad drought conditions are in some parts of South Dakota. “It’s not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy