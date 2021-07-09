Cancel
New York City, NY

Long Island man indicted for New York City mortgage fraud

By Paul Centopani
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter investigating the $20 sale of two New York brownstones in 2012, the state’s attorney general announced the indictment of Joseph Makhani on seven criminal counts. The allegations include residential mortgage fraud, possession of stolen property, falsifying business records and scheme to defraud between November 2012 and June 2021. Located in the neighborhood of Harlem in Manhattan, the two buildings currently have an estimated combined value of $4.2 million.

