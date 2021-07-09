Cancel
Denison, IA

IowaWorks drive-through job fair is Wednesday

By Dan Mundt
dbrnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowaWorks will conduct a drive-through job fair at the Denison IowaWorks office from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. “We have been gathering packets of information from employers in the area; they’re submitting flyers with job openings and applications. We’re going to be putting together some folders and handing those out to job seekers as they drive through the parking lot,” said Chad Pierce, IowaWorks business marketing specialist.

