It’s been a long year and we’ve all been itching to get out of the house and out to sea. Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady will do just that, setting sail starting 9 August 2021 on a homecoming tour off the English coast on three and four-night voyages. Sailors on board will get a taste of Virgin Voyages’ all-new, adult-by-design experience, offering: dining from refined to relaxed casual at over 20 eateries; a focus on wellness and fitness, with Yoga, meditation, cycling, HIIT classes, and more included; and itineraries designed with late night stays and overnights at some of the most enticing destinations in the Caribbean (starting in October 2021) and the Mediterranean (starting in 2022).