Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Anniston police: Gunfire, chase lead to attempted assault arrest

By Tim Lockette, Star Staff Writer, tlockette@annistonstar.com
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 6 days ago

An Anniston man was in Calhoun County Jail Friday after a neighborhood argument Thursday afternoon led to gunfire, police say.

Anthony Brian Rich, 41, of Ledbetter Road, faces two charges of attempted first degree assault.

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles said Rich and some of his neighbors have had longstand disagreements, which on Thursday afternoon led to Rich allegedly going to a neighbor’s house and attempting to start a physical conflict.

Bowles said the neighbor brandished a gun at Rich and urged Rich to leave his property. The chief said that according to witnesses, Rich returned with a gun and fired at someone on the property.

“A car chase ensued, and police were called,” Bowles said. He said the neighbors followed Rich as he left Ledbetter Drive, calling the police to inform them of the incident. Police records show that the call came in at 3:22 p.m. Thursday.

Police stopped Rich at Alabama 202 near Plunkett Road, Bowles said. No one was hurt in the gunfire, Bowles said. He said no charges have been filed against the neighbors Rich is alleged to have attacked.

“If someone comes onto your property and is ready to assault you, and you get your gun, that’s not by itself a crime,” Bowles said.

Comments / 0

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
164
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Anniston, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Car Chase#Longstand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy