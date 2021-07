Just when you thought all the best Prime Day deals had already landed — and been snapped up — along comes another amazing one you can’t afford to miss. If you’re in the market for a new TV, check out the out-of-this-world deal at Best Buy on a 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, now $700, saving you $50. You don’t find a deal like this every day, so we’d recommend moving fast before stock is limited or the deal sells out completely.