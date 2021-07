CD Projekt's mobile studio, Spokko, has announced that The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be available on iOS and Android from July 21. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented reality game. Set years before The Witcher games and novels, players take on the role of Witchers during a period when monster slayers for hire is a relatively new profession. Travelling around the real world, you'll quest to actual locations and use the AR system to fight monsters rendered in your surrounding environment. Think Pokémon Go, but where you slay instead of catch the monsters.