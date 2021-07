With “NCIS” poised to go through one of its biggest changes, fans can take comfort in Mark Harmon‘s belief the show would never be canceled. This was back in 2013 when the show had completed 10 years on the air. Harmon sat down with Fox News to discuss why viewership kept growing instead of shrinking. Harmon hilariously said one of the reasons the show wasn’t canceled in its early seasons is because no network executive wanted to make the drive out to them.