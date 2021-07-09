Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

How important is a warmup, really?

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the decades, coaches have preached the importance of a proper warmup to their athletes, who have dutifully completed their pre-race routines to a T before every competition. The idea of running before your race has often baffled non-runners, and in recent years, researchers have begun to scratch their heads along with them. A new study out of the European University of Madrid asked whether the warmup was worth it, and to the surprise of many endurance athletes, the answer appeared to be no.

runningmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Weather#Warmup#Exposive Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

Canada Running Series hopes to host in-person 10K this fall

Canadian runners may finally have a chance to run an in-person race this fall. The Canada Running Series (CRS) announced Tuesday via Instagram that should they receive approval from the city of Toronto, they will be hosting an in-person 10K for 5,000 people on October 17th. The 10K is part...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Your 2021 Hardrock 100 preview

After it was cancelled for the last two years (due to COVID in 2020 and excessive snow on the course in 2019), the Hardrock 100 is finally making its comeback. This Friday, July 16, 146 lucky runners will begin their 100-mile journey through the San Juan Mountains in Colorado, climbing and descending 33,000 feet along the way. Despite the smaller field size, this year’s race will be competitive one, featuring some of the world’s best ultramarathoners. Here is your Hardrock 2021 preview.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Runner’s PSA: your foot pain might not be plantar fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis easily makes the list for the most common complaints among runners, and as soon as someone starts experiencing foot pain, they assume that’s the cause. According to Chris Semenuk, RMT and certified middle-distance coach with Western University, in many cases, the pain these runners are experiencing is not plantar fasciitis, but is being caused by issues elsewhere up the leg.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Usain Bolt loses his first 800m race

The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, came out of retirement for one day only on Tuesday to race the 800m at his home track in Jamaica. This was his first crack at the distance, but instead of racing another athlete, he was going up against a CarMax customer who was getting an instant online offer for a vehicle on her phone while Bolt ran around the track. It was CarMax who came out victorious, beating Bolt by about three seconds.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[LCS Summer Split] TL Kold: "It was really important for Alphari to take time off. He needed it."

No team in the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series can match the rollercoaster ride that has been Team Liquid's Summer Split. Star top laner Barney "Alphari" Morris was benched after the first game of the split, and while TL Academy's Thomas "Jenkins" Tran has exceeded expectations in his place, the squad has also been caught off balance by a sudden resignation from head coach Joshua "Jatt" Leesman.
Public Healthrunningmagazine.ca

What will happen to athletes who test positive for COVID-19 at the Olympics?

As athletes prepare to head to Tokyo in a week’s time, there is one question on many peoples’ minds: what will happen if an athlete tests positive for COVID-19? While Olympic organizers have put a series of rules and guidelines in place to limit the spread of the virus, this hardly brings the risk of an athlete contracting it down to zero. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), along with the respective International Federations, has developed the Tokyo 2020 Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) to determine how any confirmed COVID-19 cases will be handled at the Games.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax ‘Quitting’ Message Stuns WWE Fans

Update: Nia Jax later stated to a concerned fan: ““Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much [heart emoji x 7].”. WWE star Nia Jax has been heavily featured on Monday Night Raw and is one of the top...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

What Bryson DeChambeau Said After Another Poor Round At The Open Championship

It’s been a tough week for Bryson DeChambeau. He was harshly criticized for his “driver sucks” comment and now he’s having major struggles at The Open Championship. DeChambeau shot two-over during his play on Saturday. He’s now three-over overall and tied for 64th. He admitted after the third round he just can’t seem to figure out Royal St. George’s.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

MASSAGE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Here we are in the middle of summer, with lots of sunshine, bringing many opportunities to be active. Or, should I say the sunshine gives us more incentive to want to be outside enjoying it. By enjoying it, I mean, it could come in the form of tending to our gardens, being out on the lake, yardwork or maybe it’s a sports activity.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of a Torn Triceps Muscle?

The most common symptom of a triceps tendon injury is pain in the elbow. If the injury is minor, it may feel like an ache, but the more serious the injury, the more severe the pain. With a complete tendon rupture, X-ray imaging may reveal signs of elbow fracture with...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Yuki Kawauchi and 11 other Boston Marathon champs to return this fall

The B.A.A. announced this week that 13 Boston Marathon champions, with 30 first-place Boston finishes among them, will be back to race the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled to take place this year on Canadian Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 11. Returning women’s champions – open division. five-time...
Animalstsln.com

Signs of Heat Stress in Horses

(SAINT JOSEPH, Mo., July 15, 2021) Horses have a natural ability to handle extreme temperatures when kept within the upper and lower limits of their comfort zone, known as the “thermoneutral zone.” This means horses can maintain a normal body temperature without expending excess energy for heat dissipation or generation when the temperatures are between 40 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. When temperatures are hotter than 80 degrees, horses will likely begin to encounter heat stress.
Fitnessrunningmagazine.ca

Tummy troubles on race day? A low-FODMAP diet may be the answer

FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols. These short-chain carbohydrates are known to trigger gastrointestinal distress, particularly for people who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Individuals with IBS can adopt the low-FODMAP diet to help manage symptoms, but recent research suggests they’re not the only ones who can benefit from this way of eating. Endurance athletes, particularly runners, can also use the low-FODMAP diet in the days leading up to competition to avoid tummy trouble on race day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy