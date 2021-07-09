Cancel
Dawes County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes, Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dawes; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAWES AND EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTIES At 407 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Fort Robinson Campground, or 35 miles southwest of Chadron, moving southeast at 35 mph. Trained weather spotters reported golf ball size hail east of Harrison at 400 PM MDT. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Dawes and east central Sioux Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

