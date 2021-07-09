ODOT to change traffic pattern on Maumee ramps

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to change Sunday which traffic entering I-475 at the U.S. 24 interchange in Maumee has to yield at a merge point. Kelsie Hoagland, a spokesman at ODOT’s district office in Bowling Green, said the change will create an unusual situation in which vehicles on I-475’s southbound collector lane are required to yield to traffic entering that lane from the right. But it is prompted, she said, by a sight line problem with the ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to southbound I-475.