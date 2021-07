The City of Bedford has purchased 18.5 acres on its east side with plans to develop the site as a mixed-use development along Highway 121. During a special meeting on July 6, Bedford City Council members unanimously approved a measure that will lead to the purchase of the approximately 18.5 acres located at 205 N. Industrial Blvd. for $9.5 million. By purchasing this property, the City will be able to control its future development. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Euless and is the site of the church’s “Campus West.”