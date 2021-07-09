Cancel
Major update on Ange Postecoglou's backroom staff at Celtic

By Sourav Mahanty
Cover picture for the articleWhen Ange Postecoglou was appointed as the Celtic manager, one of the biggest discussions was surrounding his backroom staff. On one hand, it made sense to have people who knew the club already, considering Postecoglou’s lack of experience managing in European football. But on the other, many also believed that the club needed a completely fresh start after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish trophyless after years and 25 points behind the Rangers in the Premiership.

