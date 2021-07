Last year, Texas was home to 1,200 electric transportation-related businesses, which employed more than 7,000 people. By 2024, the total workforce is expected to climb to nearly 14,000 as major manufacturers like Tesla and Navistar announce new facilities in the state. This surge in the EV sector is good news for both consumers and producers. Between 2017 and 2018, EV sales in Texas more than doubled. Companies are responding to this demand by building out the infrastructure necessary to support increased EV production.