As EV charging stations proliferate, customers need to be able to rely on the accuracy of the DC measurement due to the relationship between DC energy consumed and billing. A 2020 report by Deloitte forecasts total EV sales growing from 2.5 million in 2020 to 11.2 million in 2025, then reaching 31.1 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 29% over the decade. This means that EVs would secure nearly one-third of the total market share for new car sales. This will require a huge investment in charging stations, and consumers will demand that the accuracy and reliability of the DC measurement — which will regulate the amount they have to pay — is tightly regulated and controlled. Zes Zimmer, a leading German power instrumentation company, is working in partnership with Danish current-sense transducer company Danisense to deliver precision DC metering solutions.