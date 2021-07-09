SLIDE SHOW: Rescue Rebuild renovates local Humane Society to improve shelter pets' well-being, adoptability
Team members with Rescue Rebuild, a shelter renovation program of Greater Good Charities, continued work on renovations at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society on Friday, July 9, 2021. Rescue Rebuild workers joined with Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation and HARTZ® to build an outdoor catio by the adoption center entrance, repair fencing and add dividers to the dog run yard and add a fenced-in play yard for intake animals at the Bowling Green shelter.www.bgdailynews.com
