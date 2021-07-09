Food Lion Launches Round Up Campaign to Feed More Neighbors in Need. Customer donations made at the register will continue retailer’s summer hunger feeding efforts. As part of its ongoing commitment to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves, Food Lion customers can now round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the proceeds being donated to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. The campaign runs through July 27, and donations can be made at each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores across its 10-state footprint.