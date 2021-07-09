Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol to welcome 29 new troopers

By Taya White
KMZU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a statement Friday. The state will welcome 29 new troopers, who will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy Friday, July 23. The graduation ceremony will take place at the Missouri State Capitol, on the South Lawn, with the public invited. For those who can’t attend, but would like to see the event, you can live stream it on the patrol’s social media channel.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#The Patrol#Missouri State Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan: 'He was our eye'

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 1

Community Policy