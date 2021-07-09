Missouri State Highway Patrol to welcome 29 new troopers
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a statement Friday. The state will welcome 29 new troopers, who will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy Friday, July 23. The graduation ceremony will take place at the Missouri State Capitol, on the South Lawn, with the public invited. For those who can’t attend, but would like to see the event, you can live stream it on the patrol’s social media channel.www.kmzu.com
Comments / 1