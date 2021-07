Barnes secured the save, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one across one inning against the Athletics on Sunday. Barnes picked up his 19th save, although he allowed the tying run to get into scoring position before striking out Seth Brown to end the game. The closer has the second-most saves in the American League and is 19-for-23 in save opportunities. He has allowed just one earned run in 7.2 innings over his last eight appearances.