Utah's all-time high temperature record could be broken this weekend; heat warnings extended

Cars travel along Bluff Street in St. George on Thursday, April 8, 2021. St. George is home to the hottest temperature (117 degrees) ever recorded in Utah history. Forecasters say that record could be in jeopardy this weekend as a heat wave across Utah continues. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — The all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in Utah history may be in jeopardy this weekend as the sweltering heat across the state continues longerthan first forecast.