Dead by Daylight’s next big release is the Mid-Chapter Update that comes between the Resident Evil Chapter and whatever comes afterwards, and in that update, players will see a buff for none other than The Trickster himself. The newest original Killer to be added to the game is getting a better version of his Main Event ability as well as some adjustments to a number of different add-ons and perks. All of these changes will be playable first on the test servers before getting their live release, though a release date for the Mid-Chapter Update hasn’t yet been announced.