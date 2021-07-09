Cancel
Michigan State

Judge Shoots Down Sidney Powell Request — Again — In Michigan ‘Kraken’ Case As Attorneys Face Sanctions

By Alison Durkee
 6 days ago
A federal judge in Michigan denied Friday a request by far-right attorney Sidney Powell and her co-counsel to keep aspects of affidavits in a lawsuit alleging election fraud hidden from public view, the second time this week the attorneys have had requests denied ahead of a Monday hearing that will determine whether the lawyers will be sanctioned for bringing the case.

