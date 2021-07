The Los Angeles District Attorney will not pursue the death penalty against Corey Walker—one of four people accused of murdering Pop Smoke. According to the New York Daily News, the prosecution announced their decision in court Tuesday, less than 17 months after the Brooklyn rapper was fatally shot during a home invasion robbery. Walker, now 20, was the only defendant who was an adult at the time of the incident; the other three suspects, who were 15, 16, and 17 when the shooting occurred, are being prosecuted in juvenile court.