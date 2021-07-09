Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Pregame: TinCaps (24-32) vs. Lake County (31-26)

The TinCaps' week-long doldrums ended Thursday night, when they snapped a seven-game losing streak with a hard-fought win over Lake County, 5-4 at Parkview Field. It was the latest in a string of close games for Fort Wayne, which has played six games decided by two runs or fewer in the first nine games of this homestand. Unfortunately for the TinCaps, they've gone only 2-4 in those games and also lost the other three, leaving them 2-7 overall with three games remaining to salvage some pride before heading back out on the road.

