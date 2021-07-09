Florida's Gervon Dexter becomes first SEC D-lineman to sign endorsement deal
Florida’s Gervon Dexter is the latest collegiate athlete to cash in on name, image and likeness, becoming the first SEC defensive lineman to sign a sponsorship deal. Dexter announced a partnership Thursday with College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving. The company received national recognition July 1 when it became the first business to sponsor a college player, signing Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to an endorsement deal reportedly worth $20,000.www.gainesville.com
