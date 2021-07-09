Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Cyberpunk 2077 top PlayStation’s June downloads list

By Michael Goroff
egmnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation has revealed its most-downloaded games for June across all of its platforms, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart topped the PlayStation 5 list for both U.S. and Europe while Cyberpunk 2077 did the same on PS4. Rift Apart wasn’t the only Insomniac game in the top five for PS5...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratchet Clank#Downloads#Playstation Store#Rift Apart#Torn Banner Studios#Tripwire Interactive#European#Scarlet Nexus#The Playstation Store#Projekt Red#The Ps Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
FIFA
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart rebuilt in Dreams is seriously impressive

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has been reimagined by one enterprising creator in Media Molecule's Dreams. Over on Twitter, BadRobo82 showed off their take on Insomniac's latest release. Borrowing a model for Ratchet created by Dreams user cdeel96 - complete with Clank and his Heli-Pack gadget - the creation places the duo in a lush jungle world. You can check out a video of the pair in action below:
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

PCSX2 PlayStation 2 Emulator APK Full Version Free Download (June 2021)

PCSX2 PlayStation 2 Emulator APK Full Version Free Download (June 2021) This unique and unheard-of application finally solved problems that had been lingering for ages. After all, gamers were finally able to play all PlayStation 2 titles within theirs. However, PCSX2 PlayStation 2 EmulatorIt was free to download and allowed users to play all PS2 games on their without the need to attach any hardware.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Last Chance For June 2021’s PlayStation Plus Games

If you like to live dangerously and haven’t yet added the PlayStation Plus games for June 2021 to your account, today’s your last day to do so. Thrill seekers who haven’t yet hit “add to library” can snag a new PS5 game and two PS4 games, all of which are playable on Sony’s newest and biggest box.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart vs Dreams: PS5 duo debuts in creating a fan

Over the months, the universe of Dreams has accustomed us to gradually discovering more and more artists, designers, and budding programmers, able to give life to remarkable creations. To the review of the latter is now also added a passionate gamer active on Twitter as ” BadRobo82 “. Recently, the latter has in fact captured the attention of the community with its creation inspired by the latest production of Insomniac Games. And while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is updated on PS5, the videogame duo also finds space within Dreams, thanks to the remarkable work shared by the user. Available directly at the opening of this news, the tribute to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart packaged with Dreams by BadRobo82 is definitely suggestive. The short Demo, created by the player in about a week of work, offers yet another glimpse of the creative potential inherent in the title developed by the Media Molecule team. Among alien landscapes, distant planets, and moving spacecraft, the panorama of Dreams obviously does not rival what Insomniac did on Rift Apart, but it still represents an excellent tribute to Ratchet & Clank: what do you think? Months after Day One, Media Molecule’s post-launch support for the game continues, with the end of June welcoming a new and important patch for Dreams.
FIFAvgchartz.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Beats Ratchet & Clank to Top the French Charts - Sales

Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) has beat out Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) to debut in first place on the French charts in week 25, 2021, according to SELL. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) drops from first to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)remains in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) falls from second to fourth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) rounds out the top five.
Retailgamingbolt.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Reclaims Top Spot in UK Retail Charts

Gfk’s UK physical retail sales charts for the week are out and Insomniac’s Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is back on top. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the PS5 exclusive saw a 187 percent increase in sales, allowing it to claim the number 1 spot from Mario Golf: Super Rush. New PS5 stock, coupled with it being included in console bundles, seems to have helped.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Europe’s top 15 downloads on the Switch eShop for June 2021

In a recent news post sent out to Switch owners, Nintendo provided a listing of the top 15 European eShop downloads for June 2021. A few newcomers appear for the first time, including Game Builder Garage – which topped the charts. Mario Golf: Super Rush, a late release in June, debuts at #3.
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

"Cyberpunk 2077" tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

July 12 (Reuters) - Cyberpunk 2077, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt (CDR.WA), topped PS4 downloads on Sony's (6758.T) PlayStation Store last month in the 10 days after its return to the platform. The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December...
FIFApushsquare.com

PS Store Sales Charts: Cyberpunk 2077 Was June's Best-Selling PS4 Game Following PS Store Return

Who would have expected this? After returning to the PlayStation Store on 21st June 2021, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to become the best-selling PS4 title for the entire month in the space of just nine days. The latest PS Store sales chart puts the CD Projekt RED RPG in first place for both the European and US territories, fending off competition from Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 21 in second place. When the game was put back on the PS Store, Sony said that "work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year". That warning clearly wasn't enough to dissuade interested buyers from purchasing it.
FIFAsirusgaming.com

UK Sales Chart: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart takes number 1

Our favorite Lombax in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart snags the number one spot again in the UK Sales Chart, stealing the crown from Nintendo’s own Mario Golf: Super Rush. Rift Apart reportedly had a huge 187% increase in sales, this is all thanks to the restock of Sony’s PlayStation 5 especially including the game as a bundle according to Games Industry’s Christopher Dring, the Head of Games B2B.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Fall Guys is Getting New Skins From Ratchet And Clank and Other PlayStation Titles in Season 5

Fall Guys will be getting dozens of new cosmetics in Season 5, many of which will be skins from popular PlayStation franchises. These include titles such as Ratchet & Clank, Astro Bot, and Little Big Planet, as well as other properties like Spelunky. The new skins join a growing list of crossovers for the playful battle royale, which has already collaborated with the likes of Among Us, Bomberman, and NieR.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Matrix Giant Billboard v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Matrix Giant Billboard is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by AK47OG. Adds the the game a Matrix Giant Billboard featuring Persephone. To install place „..Archive\pc\mod”. If you don’t have “mod” folder there create one yourself. This mod requires Cyber Engine Tweaks? & Redscript. Last update: Monday, July 5, 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Reveals The Top 15 Most-Downloaded Switch Games In June 2021 (Europe)

Nintendo has shared an updated list of Europe's most-downloaded Switch eShop games, revealing which titles were the most popular during June 2021. Taking top spot this time around is Nintendo's quirky game creator tool, Game Builder Garage; the game didn't receive a physical release in Europe, perhaps helping it to climb this digital-only chart as buyers took to the eShop.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition console release date revealed

Turn-based tactics game Phoenix Point is coming to consoles as the Behemoth Edition on October 1st, 2021, developer Snapshot Games and Prime Matter have announced. The Behemoth Edition of the game includes all of the updates and quality-of-life improvements released for the PC version, as well as the “Blood and Titanium,” “Legacy of the Ancients,” “Festering Skies,” and upcoming “Corrupted Horizons” DLCs, which contain additional story missions and maps. In addition, the console release features a revamped UI and gamepad controls.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Cyberpunk 2077 became PSN’s best-selling PS4 game in June in just over a week

PlayStation has revealed the best-selling PlayStation Store games for the month of June, and the PS4’s top title might surprise you. According to the company, CD Projekt’s much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game in June. This is particularly notable since the game was only made available on the PlayStation Store starting June 21st.
Video GamesTechSpot

Cyberpunk 2077 has quickly become the PlayStation Store's best-selling game

WTF?! Cyberpunk 2077 recently returned to the PlayStation Store with a warning from CD Projekt Red over the game's "performance issues" on the base PS4. That notice, combined with the problems the RPG has had on consoles, suggests it may not sell too well now that it's back. But no: Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling game on the store in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy