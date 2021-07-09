Migrate Workloads and Get to Google Cloud Faster with VMware SD-WAN and Google Cloud VMware Engine
The world is changing. Companies now employ a distributed enterprise, extending from campus headquarters to employees’ home offices. However, as enterprises integrate this change, traditional WAN architectures hinder workload migration to the cloud, whilst also impacting productivity levels of remote employees, who are consuming more SaaS-based applications than ever before. To overcome this tremendous challenge, users are leveraging VMware and Google’s combined solution: Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE).www.cio.com
