Day 2 of Texas Legislative special session, slow moving

The Texas Legislative special session continues into day two. People on both sides of the aisle are showing up, hoping to hear from lawmakers about important bills. Some say it's been slow moving.

Out of the 11 hot topics on the agenda by Governor Greg Abbott, non of them have been read or discussed on the House or Senate floor, leaving many wondering why.

The House of Representatives and Senate Chambers closed up for the weekend, leaving Texans with more questions than when they walked in early Friday morning.

"I'm here, I thought to hear the house and senate talk about House Bill 3979," Tristan Chizick said.

Chizick has been at both days of the special session and has been eager to hear discussion between lawmakers.

"We sat in there for about 45 minutes and nothing got done," Chizick said.

Texas House of Representative James White said special sessions can move slow especially with the amount of bills looking to be read.

"You have to read the bill on the house floor then you have to send it to committee for a hearing, and then it comes back to the house floor for the second and third time," Representative White said.

While the process can be slow moving, Chizick said she has not seen much discussion at all.

"It's funny because Abbott brought them back because they didn't finish their jobs in the regular session and there is definitely not a 'lets get it all done to go home to our families' it's more of sitting around chatting," Chizick said.

Representative White said bills are being drafted which could delay the process. He told 25 News this is normal.

As another day goes by, lawmakers and fellow Texans are on the same said of the coin: They both want progress.

Coming up Monday July 12, The House is set discuss the Bail Fund bill and Election Integrity Initiative.