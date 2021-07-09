Cancel
Edith ‘Cookie’ Elizabeth Hall, 73

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Edith ‘Cookie’ Elizabeth Hall of Lakeland, Florida. A former Admin Assistant at Lakeland Senior High School and mother of 3, she passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021, at the age of 73. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on February 12, 1948, where she lived most of her life.

