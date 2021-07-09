Cancel
Nashville, TN

Trend Spotlight: Silver Jewelry

By Bailey Torkelson
styleblueprint.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBailey is the SB Shop Manager. She loves a good meal and glass of wine with great friends... or a reality TV binge with her cat, Luna. Yellow gold has been the trendsetter’s metal of choice for several seasons, but as predicted by Spring and Summer 2021 runways, silver is making its comeback. Dainty rings, bracelet stacks, and layering necklaces are this year’s most fashionable ways to dip your toe into the silver jewelry trend pool. We’ve rounded up a few favorite silver bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings made by small Southern businesses, all of which are available on SB Shop. Take a look!

