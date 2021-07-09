Tyson Fury Camp Post First Video After ‘Sickness’
The updates continue to filter in regarding the postponement of the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between highly-regarded heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The fight, which was originally scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada, appears to be off until October at the earliest due to "up to 10 members of Fury's team", including "The Gypsy King" himself, testing positive for COVID-19 and/or the new Delta virus stemming from the pandemic-creating disease.
