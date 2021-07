YouTube personality turned professional boxer Logan Paul is currently one of the most popular celebrities in the world right now. He has been involved in a storyline in WWE back in April, as he was in Sami Zayn’s corner for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. Logan Paul also recently leaked a bad Randy Orton text message. Paul was recently photographed on a private plan with a woman and mystery baby. Logan is not a father, so it’s unknown his relation to the child.