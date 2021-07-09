Cancel
Workers at West Coast job hubs are walking away — what are opportunities are they looking for?

By Rosellen "Rosie" Downey
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 6 days ago
In relation to some of its West Coast counterparts, the Bay Area will see a smaller number of workers leaving their jobs or searching for fully remote positions in the coming months according to new data released by Robert Half. This is especially true of fellow tech hub Seattle, in...

www.bizjournals.com

San Jose, CA
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
