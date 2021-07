If there’s a more adorable animal than a goat, we’d like to see it! You might argue that an alpaca is cute and we’d be forced to agree. But even the fluffiest, happiest alpaca isn’t going to help create cheese and that’s our second favorite thing! If you also have a special place in your […] The post Visit Goats And Take Home Homemade Cheese At This New Hampshire Farm appeared first on Only In Your State.