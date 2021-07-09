Post-Mortem

Start here today as you can really sense the rumors are accelerating into what feels like a crazy weekend (starting tomorrow on Friday). The Panthers are going to buyout Keith Yandle, opening up some room to sign their current RFAs and keep the forward progress going after the teams most successful season in a long time...Yandle can very much help a team’s power play, but the places he would like to play is very limited. His first choice is definitely Boston, and since money may not be an issue after the buyout, I would keep an eye out there... Yandle also has connections to Arizona of course (Shane Doan and Yandle are very close and his family lived there.). Edmonton and NJ are also expected to contact Yandle...I have heard the Penguins may as well.