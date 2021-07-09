Post-Mortem
As the Canadiens' players were meeting the press for one last time this season, it was announced that Joel Bouchard had become the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks' farm team in the AHL. This is a big blow to Canadiens' organization as Bouchard has done wonders developing Montreal's young player, but it didn't come as a choc. Considering his contract had expired and he had left the team's bubble before the end of the playoffs, I was pretty much expecting to hear that news.
