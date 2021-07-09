Oregon Reports Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since September
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 265 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more virus-related deaths. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (7), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (17), Grant (3), Harney (3), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (8).www.kxl.com
