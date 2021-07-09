Get All-Clad cookware for up to 55% off at Macy's Black Friday in July sale

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. There may be a heat wave enveloping many parts of the United States, but that doesn’t mean we have to forego our summer fun. In fact, we have 22 cool items that are going to get your mind on something other than soaring temperatures, and onto how you are going to make the best of it all. With discounts up to 68%, there is something for everyone … even your furry friends … that can help beat the heat, and enjoy all that the season has to offer. But hurry, they're here for a limited time only.