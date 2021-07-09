Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Fugitive#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy